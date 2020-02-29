Global  

Alonso double rescues point for Chelsea at Bournemouth

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Marcos Alonso scored twice, including a late headed equalizer, to help Chelsea earn a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday and keep the race for Champions League qualification tight. Alonso opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a crisp strike after Olivier Giroud struck the […]
