Alonso double rescues point for Chelsea at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Marcos Alonso scored twice, including a late headed equalizer, to help Chelsea earn a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday and keep the race for Champions League qualification tight. Alonso opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a crisp strike after Olivier Giroud struck the […] 👓 View full article

