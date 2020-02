Exclusive: U.S. weighs restrictions at border with Mexico over coronavirus threat

The Trump administration is considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to control the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

Reuters 1 week ago





