Houston boil order lifted after water deemed to be safe

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — A boil order for most of Houston that was issued after a water main ruptured was lifted Saturday morning. City officials said test results reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed that the water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink. The boil order was issued Thursday after a […]
News video: Houston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And Businesses

Houston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And Businesses 00:24

 Houston Water Main Break Closes Some Schools And Businesses

Broken Water Main Causes Highway Havoc [Video]Broken Water Main Causes Highway Havoc

Occurred on February 27, 2020 / Houston, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "A water main was hit by a worker and flooded the 610 loop in Houston."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:30Published

Water Main Break Floods Highway In Houston [Video]Water Main Break Floods Highway In Houston

Authorities said a water main break caused a section of 610 East Loop in Houston to flood, leaving drivers stranded.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:23Published


Tankers and trailers full of drinkable water arrive in Houston to meet high demand

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU. Click here to read KHOU's full story, including information about free water at Bush and Hobby airports....
bizjournals

'This was a major, a major break': Houston schools, businesses closed after pipe bursts, causing flooding

A massive water main break has caused flooding in Houston, where residents are under a boil water advisory as schools and businesses remained closed.
USATODAY.com

