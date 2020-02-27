Global  

Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor said video footage of police shooting and wounding a suspect inside a downtown Chicago train station is “extremely disturbing” and that she supports the interim police superintendent’s request for prosecutors to be sent directly to the scene — an unusual or perhaps unprecedented action in the nation’s third largest city. […]
Mayor Lightfoot Defends Chicago's Sanctuary City Status

Mayor Lightfoot Defends Chicago's Sanctuary City Status 03:03

 CBS 2's Chris Tye reports after an undocumented man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in a McDonald's bathroom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends the city's sanctuary city status and that ICE is not doing its job properly in finding criminals.

