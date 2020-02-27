Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’



Recent related videos from verified sources CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it is considering "possible criminal charges" after a Chicago police officer shot a man inside the Grand station. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:49Published 6 hours ago Video Captures Struggle, Then Shooting By Chicago Police Deputy Police Supt. Barb West on Friday night said the officers were assigned to the mass transit unit and observed the man improperly moving between train cars, which is against city ordinance. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:39Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jussie Smollett needs to be held accountable for 'total hoax,' wasting police resources, Chicago mayor says The mayor of Chicago believes Jussie Smollett is guilty of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year and has vowed to make the actor...

FOXNews.com 3 days ago



Chicago police boost mass transit presence amid crime spike CHICAGO (AP) — A spike in crime on Chicago’s rail system and some recent high profile outbursts of violence has prompted the city’s police department to...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this