Bundesliga: Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim players refuse to play as fan protests escalate

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The Bundesliga fixture between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim ended in extraordinary scenes after supporters again displayed banners insulting Hoffenheim benefactor Dietmar Hopp.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich [Video]Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to turn the current European order on its head against Bayern Munich. Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs when hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim finish match passing to each other in protest over offensive banner

The referee ordered the teams into the tunnel and some Bayern players as well as the club leadership urged fans to take down the message against Hoffenheim...
Independent

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim stopped after fans unveil disgusting banner

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim stopped after fans unveil disgusting bannerBayern fans caused strange scenes during the Bundesliga clash which saw the two teams not trying to score against each other
Daily Star

Tweets about this

shilaaryn

Ashila Amriyani RT @dw_sports: Play has been interrupted in Hoffenheim after Bayern Munich supporters repeatedly displayed banners insulting Hoffenheim ben… 2 minutes ago

dillpickle24

Paul RT @RedIssue: Fair play to Bayern fans. It’s exactly the sort of thing the Utd singing section would never do #quislings https://t.co/rUN7A… 15 minutes ago

WMcGonagoal

William McGonagoal This can get in the bin. Fans should have freedom of speech, freedom of pelters. Dermont Desmond’s a son of a bit… https://t.co/qnS1xzs3g9 18 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Top German clubs play out bizarre conclusion to game over fans&#039; offensive banner news https://t.co/p8Uukz307A 36 minutes ago

braneck

dave braneck RT @matt_4d: #Bundesliga: Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim players refuse to play as supporter protests escalate. Story and background for @dw… 41 minutes ago

AFP_Sport

AFP Sport Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge pledges to "take all-out action" against fans who unfurled a banner in… https://t.co/4Lo7t1MJmo 49 minutes ago

BelhadjBenyammi

Belhadj Benyammi RT @beINSPORTS_EN: Ever seen anything like this before? #TSGFCB #beINBundesliga More 👉 https://t.co/55WtZMgPVI https://t.co/voQRMolZe1 52 minutes ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times • Visiting fans unfurl banners insulting Hoffenheim investor Hopp• Players run down final minutes without attemptin… https://t.co/9aySw7uuve 1 hour ago

