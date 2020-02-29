Global  

First coronavirus death in U.S. reported in Washington state

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, according to a news release, as federal and local health officials scramble to contain the rapidly spreading disease.
News video: NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 05:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20)

US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death [Video]US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Pres. Trump Addresses Reporters After 1st U.S. Death From Coronavirus Reported [Video]Pres. Trump Addresses Reporters After 1st U.S. Death From Coronavirus Reported

Pres. Donald Trump spoke to reporters Saturday shortly after the first-reported U.S. death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (2-29-20)

Coronavirus: First US death confirmed in Washington State as outbreak spreads across country

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in the United States.
Seattle Area Patient With Coronavirus Dies

A person in Washington state infected with coronavirus has died, health officials confirmed Saturday.
