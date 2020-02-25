Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan and said he would be personally meeting leaders of the group in the near future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders 01:24

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsEurasia ReviewSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphIndiaTimesJapan TodayReuters IndiaSBSWorldNews

Donald Trump says spoke to PM Modi on Taliban deal, everybody is happy

US and Taliban negotiators agreed earlier this week to finalise the pact on February 29 if a seven-day cooling-off period was passed off peacefully. The truce...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •USATODAY.comSBS

Tweets about this

JewishBro

Jewish Bro Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon https://t.co/9TEb9bTSJG 28 seconds ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon https://t.co/N8TbaUAme4 #topNews… https://t.co/309FKqVk1G 1 minute ago

Mattlennial

Matthew Wheeler RT @YahooNews: Trump hails Taliban deal: ‘Everybody’s tired of war’ https://t.co/XkvBQLAftW https://t.co/dAl8OnD67T 15 minutes ago

idkmyname_____

. RT @fmtoday: US president came under sharp criticism from former aid John Bolton. #FMTNews #Taliban https://t.co/diFCrXpnV2 20 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today US president came under sharp criticism from former aid John Bolton. #FMTNews #Taliban https://t.co/diFCrXpnV2 21 minutes ago

bobmunoz

Bob Munoz You cannot trust the Taliban. Even if you deal with all factions that does not mean there will be peace. What will… https://t.co/fF5IJ64DMP 23 minutes ago

74Barbara

Ally S RT @STcom: Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taleban leaders soon https://t.co/8LP4oo07Bz 53 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon https://t.co/jZsGMBknG3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.