Italy reports virus cases top 1,100, deaths reach 29

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and 29 people infected with the virus have died. The head of Italy’s civil protection agency said during a news conference that the total number reached 1,128 on Saturday. Officials also reported eight more deaths in the previous 24 hours. […]
News video: Six deaths, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington

Six deaths, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington 00:45

 Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

