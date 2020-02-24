Italy reports virus cases top 1,100, deaths reach 29
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and 29 people infected with the virus have died. The head of Italy’s civil protection agency said during a news conference that the total number reached 1,128 on Saturday. Officials also reported eight more deaths in the previous 24 hours. […]
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said. All had recently returned from neighboring Iran, which..
Milan (AFP) Feb 23, 2020
Giorgio Armani held its Milan Fashion Week show behind closed doors Sunday after Italy announced a spike in coronavirus cases and...