Italy reports virus cases top 1,100, deaths reach 29

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities say the country now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases and 29 people infected with the virus have died. The head of Italy's civil protection agency said during a news conference that the total number reached 1,128 on Saturday. Officials also reported eight more deaths in the previous 24 hours.


