Conservative Party bars controversial candidate Richard Décarie from leadership race

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The Conservative Party has named eight candidates who passed the first hurdle to become a contender in the party's leadership race — a list that does not include former Stephen Harper adviser Richard Décarie, who made controversial comments about the LGBTQ community earlier this year. 
Outspoken social conservative Richard Decarie rejected from Tory leadership

Richard Decarie, a social conservative whose views have been condemned by some senior Conservatives, has been barred from running in the party's leadership race.
Conservative leadership race: Who's running?

Thursday marks the first in a series of key deadlines in the Conservative party leadership race. In order to be an eligible candidate in the race, hopefuls have...
