Invincible no more: Liverpool loses for 1st time in EPL

Arsenal’s class of 2003-04 can breathe easy: Liverpool will not be joining them as Premier League “Invincibles.” “Phew…” was the immediate reaction from Arsenal’s Twitter account after Liverpool collapsed to its first league loss of the season on Saturday, a 3-0 defeat at Watford – a team languishing in the relegation zone. It marked the […]



