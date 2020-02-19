Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Invincible no more: Liverpool loses for 1st time in EPL

Invincible no more: Liverpool loses for 1st time in EPL

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Arsenal’s class of 2003-04 can breathe easy: Liverpool will not be joining them as Premier League “Invincibles.” “Phew…” was the immediate reaction from Arsenal’s Twitter account after Liverpool collapsed to its first league loss of the season on Saturday, a 3-0 defeat at Watford – a team languishing in the relegation zone. It marked the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK [Video]Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK

Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published

Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico [Video]Klopp: Liverpool have a chance in second leg against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Invincible no more: Liverpool loses for 1st time in EPL

Invincible no more: Liverpool loses for 1st time in EPLLiverpool will not be joining Arsenal's class of 2003-04 as Premier League “Invincibles.”
FOX Sports

EPL: Jurgen Klopp hails 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling win over West Ham

EPL: Jurgen Klopp hails 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling win over West Ham*Liverpool:* Jurgen Klopp admitted he never expected Liverpool to make such a "special" charge towards the Premier League title after a record-equalling 3-2...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.