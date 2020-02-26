Galen Rupp wins 2nd straight US Olympic marathon trials

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Galen Rupp reclaimed his status as the nation’s top distance runner Saturday, winning his second straight U.S. Olympic marathon trials and earning a spot for in the Tokyo Games. Rupp pulled away in the final miles for a dominant victory. Carrying a U.S. flag in his right hand, Rupp was all alone […]
News video: Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials

Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials 02:00

 Alyssa Bloomquist of Simpsonville will run the marathon in Saturday’s Olympic Trials in Atlanta.

Olympic marathon trials: Galen Rupp dominates men's race; 43-year-old makes team

Galen Rupp, America's bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, qualified for his fourth Olympic Games by winning the U.S. marathon trials.
Flagstaff ultrarunning star dropping down in distance for U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

Flagstaff ultrarunning star Jim Walmsley is dropping down in distance for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday.  
