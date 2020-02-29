You Might Like

Tweets about this Mohammad Ajmal Khan RT @IndianExpress: India is a secular country we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims: Amartya Sen https://t.co/sw4aU4vaqv 9 seconds ago Arif RT @Aakar__Patel: “India is a secular country, we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims: Amartya Sen | Indian Express” Modi, Amit primitive, unr… 8 minutes ago Tabassum Begum RT @htTweets: ‘Can’t divide Hindus and Muslims’: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen expresses ‘serious concern’ on Delhi violence https://t.co/sCZ… 40 minutes ago Sajeed Sh India is a secular country, we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims: Amartya Sen | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/Cpyw3ApBIB 41 minutes ago Abhishek Singh RT @IndianExpress: "If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern,”… 42 minutes ago