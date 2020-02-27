Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins Berlin’s Golden Bear

Film critiquing Iranian death penalty wins Berlin’s Golden Bear

Hindu Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Mohammad Rasoulof, whose “There Is No Evil” explores the impact of capital punishment, was not allowed to leave the country to collect the award
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Give me a standing ovation!' - Helen Mirren wins lifetime achievement award [Video]'Give me a standing ovation!' - Helen Mirren wins lifetime achievement award

Dame Helen Mirren asks for a standing ovation from journalists in Berlin before collecting her Golden Bear award for lifetime achievement and declaring herself a European despite Brexit.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

'Be on time and don't be an a**hole' - Helen Mirren’s life advice [Video]'Be on time and don't be an a**hole' - Helen Mirren’s life advice

British actress Helen Mirren on her secrets to success, receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival and the changes women are seeing in the film industry.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Bear goes to Iranian film 'There Is No Evil'

The Golden Bear, the top prize of the Berlin International Film Festival, went to dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who is persecuted in his home...
Deutsche Welle

Iranian director wins prize at Berlin festival in absentia

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There Is No Evil” won the Golden Bear prize Saturday for best picture at the Berlin Film...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.