More than 10K turn out for Bernie Sanders rally in Elizabeth Warren's backyard

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is looking for a devastating blow to Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign by winning her home state.
Warren Will Almost Certainly Lose Massachusetts

Warren Will Almost Certainly Lose Massachusetts 00:39

 Bernie Sanders is outpacing Elizabeth Warren in polls across every single Super Tuesday state. Warren is at risk of losing her home state of Massachusetts. It would be latest humiliation in her long and historic collapse in the polls. Once the front runner, she is now poised to be just a footnote...

Richard Neal Endorses Elizabeth Warren

House Ways and Mean chairman Richard Neal endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president. According to Politico, the endorsement is meant to give her a boost in her home state of Massachusetts. Neal said:..

Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Springfield

Senator Bernie Sanders didn't once mention his primary opponents, but campaigned more like the general election. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Sanders and Warren Waste No Time Going After Bloomberg at Nevada Democratic Debate

Sanders and Warren Waste No Time Going After Bloomberg at Nevada Democratic DebateThe candidates at Wednesday evening’s Democratic presidential debate ahead of the Nevada primary wasted no time going in hard on Mike Bloomberg, with Bernie...
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Quickly Destroys Bernie Sanders' 'Revolution' at Nevada Debate

Elizabeth Warren is getting attention for obliterating Mike Bloomberg at Wednesday night's debate, but few are talking about how quickly she disposed of Bernie...
