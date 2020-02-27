Global  

One man dead due to novel coronavirus infection, two test positive from Kirkland health facility

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Seattle Times journalists will be posting live updates Saturday on the novel coronavirus outbreak and first death in the United States, which occurred in King County.
News video: Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’

Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’ 00:53

 Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife.

Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK [Video]Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK

Three further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19. Two patients recently returned from Italy and the other patient recently returned from Asia. All three are being investigated and..

Ohio doctors, health officials warn Ohioans are at higher risk for the flu than novel coronavirus [Video]Ohio doctors, health officials warn Ohioans are at higher risk for the flu than novel coronavirus

With global concerns mounting over novel coronavirus, Ohio doctors and officials are reminding Ohioans they are likely at much higher risk of getting the flu than of getting coronavirus.

Mexico says may have first coronavirus case from man who was in Italy

Mexico is reviewing a suspected coronavirus infection after a man who recently arrived from Italy came up positive in an initial test, the government said, in...
Reuters

One King County patient has died due to novel coronavirus infection

One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, Public Health – Seattle & King County officials announced Saturday morning. “It is a...
Seattle Times

