Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the United States signed with the insurgents in Afghanistan.
News video: Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders 01:24

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Taliban start diplomatic outreach after US deal on Afghanistan

Taliban start diplomatic outreach after US deal on AfghanistanA full withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of the deal getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the...
Jerusalem Post

Afghan conflict: Trump hails deal with Taliban to end 18-year war

The US president says 5,000 troops will leave Afghanistan by May and he will meet Taliban leaders.
BBC News

