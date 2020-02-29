Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the United States signed with the insurgents in Afghanistan.
A full withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of the deal getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal.