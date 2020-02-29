Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isiah Deas had 16 points as La Salle defeated Saint Bonaventure 73-65 on Saturday. Sherif Kenney had 14 points for La Salle (14-14, 5-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Beatty added 11 points. Saul Phiri had 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had 6 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 17 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

Isiah Deas had 16 points as La Salle defeated Saint Bonaventure 73-65
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.