Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 win over No. 2 Baylor

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday. Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared […]
Bane, TCU stun No. 2 Baylor with late 18-1 run

Desmond Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left -- part of a personal 8-0 spurt during the Horned Frogs' 18-1 run -- as TCU held off No. 2 Baylor...
ESPN

