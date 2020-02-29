Global  

South Carolina polls set to close as Biden hopes to rebound in 2020 primary

euronews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
South Carolina polls set to close as Biden hopes to rebound in 2020 primary
News video: Biden Projected Winner In South Carolina

Biden Projected Winner In South Carolina 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to win the South Carolina’s Democratic primary. According to Reuters, a large quantity of black voter support propelled Biden to the finish line. Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to land second-place but didn’t land near Biden’s percentage of the vote. Exit...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...' [Video]Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out. This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Biden told..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Primary yesterday. As Michael George tells us, Joe Biden hopes he's now got momentum for Super Tuesday. (3:38) WCCO Sunday Morning – March 1,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Carolina polls open as Biden fights for survival, Sanders looks to extend winning streak

Voting is underway in South Carolina, the first Southern state to weigh in on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. And for former Vice President...
FOXNews.com

Photos: Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Joe Biden celebrates with supporters in Columbia after securing the win in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersDeutsche WelleCBS NewsEurasia ReviewNewsyBelfast TelegraphSeattle Times

