Impact rally to beat Revolution 2-1 in MLS season opener

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti broke a tie with a long shot in the 80th minute in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 comeback victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday in their MLS season opener. Romell Quioto scored in the first half, and Clement Diop made five saves in Thierry Henry’s MLS coaching debut. Teal […]
