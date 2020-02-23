England vs West Indies, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for EN-W vs WI-W in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

