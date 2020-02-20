Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy’s 3

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 20 points apiece and Jared Printy buried a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to send Western Michigan past Northern Illinois 72-69 on Saturday. Johnson sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds for the […] 👓 View full article

