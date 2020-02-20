Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy’s 3

Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy’s 3

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 20 points apiece and Jared Printy buried a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to send Western Michigan past Northern Illinois 72-69 on Saturday. Johnson sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds for the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy's 3

Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 20 points apiece and Western Michigan turned back Northern Illinois 72-69
FOX Sports

Judge OKs settlement over western Michigan contamination

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday approved a settlement with a western Michigan footwear company that faced a lawsuit over...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seattlepi

SeattlePI Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy's 3 https://t.co/G6us5UN2MR 22 seconds ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy’s 3 https://t.co/yUv60UUoCf 5 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy's 3 https://t.co/cL8be7KnhT https://t.co/pVq1xd40Cr 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.