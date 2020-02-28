Global  

Biden projected to win South Carolina Democratic presidential primary

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday and is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign, according an analysis of exit polls by Edison Research.
News video: Poll: Democratic presidential primary race close in Massachusetts

Poll: Democratic presidential primary race close in Massachusetts 01:44

 An exclusive UMass Amherst/WCVB poll suggests a close race in the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts. One percentage point separates the leaders, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

