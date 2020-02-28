Mariners rally, but relievers struggle to close out innings in a loss to the Royals

The Royals took advantage of Mariners pitcher Art Warren as they used a six-run fifth inning to change the game.



Recent related news from verified sources Mariners bullpen struggles late in a 5-4 split-squad loss to the Giants Besides two shutout innings from starter Logan Gilbert, the Mariners got good relief outings from right-handers Sam Delaplane, a shutout inning with a strikeout...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this