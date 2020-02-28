Global  

Mariners rally, but relievers struggle to close out innings in a loss to the Royals

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The Royals took advantage of Mariners pitcher Art Warren as they used a six-run fifth inning to change the game.
Mariners bullpen struggles late in a 5-4 split-squad loss to the Giants

Besides two shutout innings from starter Logan Gilbert, the Mariners got good relief outings from right-handers Sam Delaplane, a shutout inning with a strikeout...
Seattle Times

