Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina provided Joe Biden with a lifeline he desperately needed, propelled by the power of the black vote, but his victory does not necessarily provide clarity to the race. Both Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished well behind Biden, but they are still […]
News video: Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary 01:27

 Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory [Video]South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden steps off the stage with his wife, Jill Biden, following his South Carolina primary victory speech at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center in..

Joe Biden Gets A Big Win In South Carolina's Primary

Watch VideoVoters in South Carolina gave Joe Biden*'*s campaign a much-needed jolt by delivering his first victory of the 2020 primary season.  "Just days...
Newsy

Biden dominates, Sanders slips to second and other takeaways from the South Carolina primary

After nearly a month of underperforming in Iowa and New Hampshire, and finishing in a distant second in Nevada, Biden sealed a definitive win Saturday.
USATODAY.com

GRevmgbrown4

Dr. Melvin G. Brown Biden dominates, Sanders slips: Takeaways from the SC primary https://t.co/ecbIaxxSBh 1 minute ago

Nightingal_news

Tobias P. Hohl Joe Biden's Big S.C. Win And What It Means For Super Tuesday : NPR https://t.co/3Ju8I5ZKy5 4 minutes ago

rogue_corq

Unindicted Corq Conspirator 4 takeaways from the South Carolina primary https://t.co/ZlHpMP2ZC7 5 minutes ago

getagrip54

Get a grip in 2020 RT @AP: Key takeaways from South Carolina: • A much-needed win for Biden, but he'll have to broaden his appeal to keep winning • Sanders ho… 14 minutes ago

ItsAlwayzSumthn

ItsAlwayzSumthn 4 takeaways from the South Carolina primary https://t.co/REJPE2pWJ5 19 minutes ago

SkylerRosey

DeplorableL80 @NPR S.C. was rigged. Deep State wants Biden so Obama or Hillary will be VP. And the rest well you know where it's… https://t.co/srTh3tA93v 33 minutes ago

outspokenolivia

Olivia Standard RT @nprpolitics: Joe Biden comes out of South Carolina with the most votes out of the first four contests and is close to Bernie Sanders in… 36 minutes ago

BakariDoc

While I Breathe, I Hope Check out @thehill's takeaways from the SC Primary. Want to learn more about politics in SC? Check out our document… https://t.co/lnBX4gzjos 47 minutes ago

