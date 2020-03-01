Takeaways from the South Carolina primary: Joementum
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina provided Joe Biden with a lifeline he desperately needed, propelled by the power of the black vote, but his victory does not necessarily provide clarity to the race. Both Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished well behind Biden, but they are still […]
