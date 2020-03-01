Harrison Burton claims 1st Xfinity Series win at Fontana

Global  

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday. The 19-year-old Burton is the son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, and he finished strong with an impressive final restart. When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap […]
