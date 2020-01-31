War of words as Nigerian English gets Oxford recognition



Recent related videos from verified sources This Day in History: Oxford Dictionary Debuts (Saturday, February 1st) This Day in History: Oxford Dictionary Debuts February 1, 1884 The first portion, or fascicle, of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) is published. The OED is considered the most comprehensive and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published on January 31, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this