South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 3,526: KCDC
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the country's total number of infections to 3,526, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
