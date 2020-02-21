Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea > South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 3,526: KCDC

South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 3,526: KCDC

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the country's total number of infections to 3,526, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases 00:32

 South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595. The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20. According to Reuters,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Northern Italian Schools, Universities To Remain Closed As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]Northern Italian Schools, Universities To Remain Closed As Coronavirus Spreads

Schools and universities in northern Italy will stay closed for a second consecutive week. According to Reuters, it's an effort to contain Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus. The decision by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions [Video]Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions

Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. President Donald Trump and US health officials said Saturday they're part of efforts to curtail the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea reports 52 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 156: Yonhap

South Korea reported 52 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the national tally to 156, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday, citing health...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaKhaleej TimesFXstreet.comIndiaTimesSeattle TimesWorldNewsSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StraightThinkEd

Straight-Think RT @DoomsdayPlus1: S.Korea Reports 376 New Coronavirus Cases, China Reports 573; Washington Declares State Of Emergency After 1st US Virus… 12 seconds ago

DoomsdayPlus1

Danger, Will Robinson S.Korea Reports 376 New Coronavirus Cases, China Reports 573; Washington Declares State Of Emergency After 1st US V… https://t.co/S1DbUbuccr 18 seconds ago

TheWuhanClan

Wuhan Clan 😷 🦠 💀🙈 RT @BNODesk: NEW: South Korea reports 376 new cases of coronavirus, raising total to 3,526 cases and 17 dead https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 26 seconds ago

x1wings_21

LimeLime RT @koryodynasty: BREAKING: South Korea reports additional 376 coronavirus cases overnight, total of 3,526. https://t.co/zFIxX1Kbe2 38 seconds ago

tonylavs

Tony La Viña RT @inquirerdotnet: JUST IN: South Korea reports 376 more coronavirus cases, total of 3,526. | Via AFP https://t.co/cEQ81qWZfR 57 seconds ago

loe198503

유팅 RT @rthk_enews: South Korea reports 376 more coronavirus cases https://t.co/C2luPA9PyX 1 minute ago

StraightThinkEd

Straight-Think RT @esther_gala: S.Korea Reports 376 New Coronavirus Cases, China Reports 573; Washington Declares State Of Emergency After 1st US Virus De… 2 minutes ago

esther_gala

(((Gala Esther))) S.Korea Reports 376 New Coronavirus Cases, China Reports 573; Washington Declares State Of Emergency After 1st US V… https://t.co/2tbpoYczFu 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.