Slovak opposition party OLANO leads election: partial results

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) led the EU country's parliamentary election, results from 51.7% of voting districts showed on Sunday.
News video: Slovakia's anti-corruption opposition party wins parliamentary election

Slovakia's anti-corruption opposition party wins parliamentary election 02:11

 The centre-right opposition Ordinary People party claimed victory in the parliamentary election in Slovakia. According to nearly complete results released by the Statistics Office early Sunday, the Ordinary People group captured 25% of the vote.View on euronews

Recent related news from verified sources

Slovak opposition party OLANO takes lead in election - partial results

Slovak opposition party Ordinary People (OLANO) took the lead in the EU country's parliamentary election, results from one third of voting districts showed on...
Reuters India Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphReutersSeattle TimesallAfrica.com

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakia's Ordinary People (OLANO) party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a...
Reuters


