Tom Steyer Is Set to Drop Out of 2020 Presidential Race

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Mr. Steyer, the former hedge-fund executive, planned to exit the race after a disappointing finish in South Carolina — a state where he had spent considerable resources and pinned the hopes of his campaign.
News video: Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race 00:32

 Billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the 2020 Democratc primary. According to Business Insider, he came in third place in South Carolina. He only made it to 11 percent of the vote, missing the 15 percent minimum threshold to earn statewide delegates. Steyer, estimated to be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Steyer Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Mr. Steyer, the former hedge-fund executive, exited the race after a disappointing finish in South Carolina — a state where he had spent considerable resources...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.comReuters

Tom Steyer Says Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Executive Failure By An Incompetent Executive’

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s is “incompetent,” and likened...
Mediaite

