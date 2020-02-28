Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Perth man becomes first Australian to die from coronavirus

Perth man becomes first Australian to die from coronavirus

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A 78-year-old man has become Australia's first fatality of COVID-19 after being quarantined on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s

First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s 00:32

 A state health official reported a patient infected with the coronavirus died in Washington state. According to CNN, this is the first death caused by the virus to occur in the U.S. A health office said the patient was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. Director of the US Centers...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six [Video]Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia records first coronavirus fatality as man dies in Perth hospital

A Perth man has become the first Australian victim of coronavirus, succumbing to the disease on Friday night.
The Age

Australia reports first coronavirus death

Australia reported its first death of a coronavirus patient in a hospital in the western city of Perth early on Sunday, health official Andrew Robertson said.
Reuters


Tweets about this

st_h_n_

Hiroshi Shibamoto RT @abcnews: Perth man becomes first Australian to die from coronavirus https://t.co/ztYNBvn5o6 8 minutes ago

Hikikikiki1

Hakunamatata RT @westaustralian: #BREAKINGNEWS A Perth man being treated at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital for COVID-19 has succumbed to the illness, mak… 9 minutes ago

darthhatter00

Starbright 💙⌛🏴#Unity4J #BringJulianHome RT @Netski_1: #OpSanaAnimam #ncovid #Coronavirus A 78 year old #Perth man who was a passenger on the #DiamondPrincess has passed away, afte… 37 minutes ago

yohanes1899

Cuddle Gurun RT @MahamKashany: Perth man becomes first Australian to die from coronavirus https://t.co/B8GPdH6CJK 48 minutes ago

Dougy35077563

Dougy RT @MackayIM: Perth man becomes first Australian to die from coronavirus https://t.co/ssw6KpAiB3 via @ABCNews 53 minutes ago

Antibolt

Frankencredits RT @lynlinking: Western Australian man becomes first person in Australia to die from coronavirus The 78-year-old was being treated at Pert… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.