Huff plays huge as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke, 52-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr.’s shot under the basket with 3.7 remaining as Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against No. 7 Duke with a 52-50 victory on Saturday. Huff led Virginia (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) […]

