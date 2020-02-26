Global  

South Korea > South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 3,526

South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 3,526

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 376 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the country's total number of infections to 3,526, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,146: KCDC

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.
