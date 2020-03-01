Petry’s goal in OT leads Canadiens past Hurricanes 4-3

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 52 seconds into overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Phillip Danault, Max Domi and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens, who snapped a two-game skid despite giving up a 3-0 lead. Tomas Tatar had two assists. Charlie […]


