Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2

Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Martin Marincin scored a rare goal to put Toronto ahead in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night. Frederik Gauthier, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored to help the Maple Leafs win for the fourth time in five games. Frederik Andersen stopped 25 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs [Video]Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:10Published

Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake [Video]Bakery Mishap: 8-Year-Old Toronto Maple Leafs Fan Gets The Wrong Cake

Jacob Bertrand is an 8-year-old hockey fan from Mascouche, Quebec. For his birthday, he wanted a Toronto Maple Leafs-themed cake, so his family put in a request at their local bakery.But when it was..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marincin's rare goal lifts Leafs past Canucks to extend winning streak

Defenceman Martin Marincin scored a rare goal to put the Maple Leafs ahead in the third period, and Toronto held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
CBC.ca

Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

Watch live on television and online as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Night on Canada.
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2 - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/ajVOviaVUb https://t.co/0ZyHvtA7k2 44 minutes ago

brentbisso

Brent Bisso "Marincin Gets Rare Goal, Maple Leafs Beat Canucks 4-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/rBi5uP5mkK 59 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2 https://t.co/nRs3DfZs4a 1 hour ago

jackiangri

Jacki Angrisano "Marincin Gets Rare Goal, Maple Leafs Beat Canucks 4-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ByerUqvwxz 1 hour ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Marincin gets rare goal, Maple Leafs beat Canucks 4-2... 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.