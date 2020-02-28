Hyndman’s goal helps Atlanta spoil Nashville’s MLS debut 2-1

Global  

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emerson Hyndman scored in the 37th minute in Atlanta United’s 2-1 victory over Nashville, spoiling the expansion team’s MLS debut Saturday night. Ezequiel Barco also scored in the ninth minute for Atlanta, the 2018 MLS Cup winners who won both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup last season. Walker Zimmerman […]
