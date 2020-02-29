Carrie Symonds: Who is Boris Johnson's fiancee?

Our Independent UK👏 🇬🇧 ن RT @danwootton: Yes! Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together - and are to get married. Some much needed h… 28 seconds ago

Siddhartha Singh Chandel RT @ANI: Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK), Boris Johnson to wed, expecting baby with girlfriend Carrie Symonds: AFP news agency quotin… 58 seconds ago

John Raftery RT @JamesEFoster: Sir Philip Rutnam & Priti Patel is the story. NOT Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds’ personal news that we don’t need to k… 2 minutes ago

Karen Chestney Britain’s Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are having a baby. And engaged. https://t.co/XFXUnl9vY2 2 minutes ago

Alla Goykhman RT @standardnews: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they are engaged h… 2 minutes ago

Billy Browne RT @paulwaugh: Given that this has been long talked about within Westminster and Whitehall, it was always a question of just when they woul… 4 minutes ago

Former Diplomat RT @MrsMThatcher: Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds! https://t.co/l8WnRifTev 4 minutes ago