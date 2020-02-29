Global  

Carrie Symonds: Who is Boris Johnson's fiancee?

BBC News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, conservationist Ms Symonds, are engaged and expecting a child.
News video: Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together 01:49

 Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant and the couple have got engaged, they have announced.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement [Video]British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron..

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby [Video]Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased..

What the papers say – March 1

The pregnancy announcement of Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds leads most of the nation’s papers.
Belfast Telegraph

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and pregnant

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and pregnantBoris Johnson will join Jacinda Ardern as a prime minister raising a baby in office after confirming he and partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentBelfast TelegraphThe AgeSeattle TimesSBSDaily RecordSydney Morning Herald

ClayGrewTall

Our Independent UK👏 🇬🇧 ن RT @danwootton: Yes! Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together - and are to get married. Some much needed h… 28 seconds ago

ItsSiddharthaa

Siddhartha Singh Chandel RT @ANI: Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK), Boris Johnson to wed, expecting baby with girlfriend Carrie Symonds: AFP news agency quotin… 58 seconds ago

johnjraftery

John Raftery RT @JamesEFoster: Sir Philip Rutnam & Priti Patel is the story. NOT Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds’ personal news that we don’t need to k… 2 minutes ago

KarenChestney

Karen Chestney Britain’s Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are having a baby. And engaged. https://t.co/XFXUnl9vY2 2 minutes ago

GoykhmanAlla

Alla Goykhman RT @standardnews: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they are engaged h… 2 minutes ago

browne_billy

Billy Browne RT @paulwaugh: Given that this has been long talked about within Westminster and Whitehall, it was always a question of just when they woul… 4 minutes ago

igormilievski

Former Diplomat RT @MrsMThatcher: Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds! https://t.co/l8WnRifTev 4 minutes ago

lavery1965

Avery54 RT @tammytabby: British PMr Boris Johnson & his partner Carrie Symonds engaged & expecting baby in early summer, according to multiple rpt… 5 minutes ago

