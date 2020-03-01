Global  

Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday showdown awaits

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to claim he is the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
News video: Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary 01:27

 Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for

South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory [Video]South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden steps off the stage with his wife, Jill Biden, following his South Carolina primary victory speech at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center in Col

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer..

