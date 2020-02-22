Global  

O’Reilly scores only goal in shootout, Blues beat Stars 4-3

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night and extend the Blues’ winning streak to seven games. David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn, who scored in his fourth straight game, had goals for the […]
