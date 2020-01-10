Global  

Westbrook scores 41, Rockets beat Celtics 111-110 in OT

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and James Harden had 21, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Houston Rockets their sixth straight victory, a 111-110 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Boston rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds […]
Westbrook scores 33 as Rockets rout Grizzlies 140-112

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points as the Houston Rockets sailed to their fifth straight win, 140-112 over the Memphis...
Seattle Times

