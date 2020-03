Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins & Eboni K. Williams On Revolt's "State of the Culture" In Revolt TV's "State of the Culture," Joe Budden, and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx and Eboni K. Williams cut through the noise to get straight to the core of the most controversial and challenging.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 23:07Published 2 weeks ago