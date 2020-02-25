Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday looms

Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday looms

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to claim he is the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life 01:09

 Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the South Carolina Primary yesterday. As Michael George tells us, Joe Biden hopes he's now got momentum for Super Tuesday. (3:38) WCCO Sunday Morning – March 1,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:38Published

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

If Biden does poorly in South Carolina, he should drop out

If Biden does poorly in South Carolina, he should drop out(CNN)Joe Biden is banking on South Carolina to save his sinking candidacy. Once deemed the front-runner of the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast TelegraphReuters IndiaFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesReuters

David Axelrod: SC Shows ‘Biden Hasn’t Faltered’ So ‘Where’s the Path for Bloomberg Here?’

Former Obama advisor *David Axelrod* said on CNN Saturday night that *Joe Biden's* big South Carolina win is a blow against one of the rationales for *Michael...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

borhan_mirza

Mirza Mohammad Borhan RT @washingtonpost: Breaking news: South Carolina gives Biden his first victory, Edison Media Research projects based on exit poll results… 59 seconds ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Biden's South Carolina win gives me hope that Democrats will reject Sanders and beat Trump - https://t.co/hR5z32iKv7 15 minutes ago

catalishus2

#FatAssInChief RT @JillDLawrence: By @ThirdWayMattB, a veteran of 5 presidential campaigns, with a great Wes Clark era anecdote to kick it off: Biden's So… 21 minutes ago

lisakashinsky

Lisa Kashinsky “This campaign is taking off,” Joe Biden declared after winning the #SouthCarolinaPrimary in a blowout victory that… https://t.co/2wqtV8nb8q 24 minutes ago

incrementalprof

Michael Hayes Biden's South Carolina win gives me hope that Democrats will reject Sanders and beat Trump https://t.co/H7S7EnYfYh via @usatoday 26 minutes ago

colleenjenk

Colleen Jenkins A big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden’s campaign new life. Up next: Super Tuesday https://t.co/Q23EkdPWWy 28 minutes ago

TimBrannigan

Tim Brannigan Music RT @CNNPolitics: Joe Biden on his faith: "For me, it's important because it gives me some reason to have hope. And purpose. ... It took a l… 31 minutes ago

mcghin_l

NP RT @nowthisnews: 'I am fearful for the future of this country... It is time for us to restore this country's dignity' —South Carolina's eld… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.