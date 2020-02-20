Billie Jean King will 'probably' ease up on Margaret Court

Global  

The Age Sunday, 1 March 2020
Trailblazing tennis legend Billie Jean King has declared she'll turn down the volume of her criticisms of one-time Australian rival Margaret Court – but she wants Court to change her tune on the LGBT community.
