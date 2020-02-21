Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Restricts Travel as Cases Near 87,000 Worldwide

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak. The patient, who was chronically ill prior to contracting...
President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..
