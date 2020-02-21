Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Restricts Travel as Cases Near 87,000 Worldwide

Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Restricts Travel as Cases Near 87,000 Worldwide

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Australia and the United States reported their first deaths from the coronavirus, as Iran and South Korea saw big upswings in new cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality 00:36

 According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak. The patient, who was chronically ill prior to contracting...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death [Video]US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: South Korea reports big jump in cases, virus spreading in Chinese prisons

Coronavirus updates: South Korea reports big jump in cases, virus spreading in Chinese prisons
euronews

US reports first coronavirus death as Trump says additional virus cases 'likely'

President Donald Trump says 22 people in the US have been stricken by the new coronavirus and additional cases in the United States are "likely."
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.