Sporting KC beats Whitecaps 3-1 in season opener Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gadi Kinda broke a tie in the 39th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Saturday night in their MLS season open. Kinda gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead with a long blast into the upper right corner. Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sporting KC ready to open season Sporting Kansas City is getting ready to open a new season this weekend. The team is back from training camp in Arizona. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:09Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this