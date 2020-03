SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Pacific topped San Diego 71-64 on Saturday night. Tripp shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. Justin Moore added nine points and six rebounds for Pacific (23-9, 11-5 West Coast Conference). Braun Hartfield had 17 points for the Toreros (9-22, 2-14), […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Search called off for missing people on panga boat Search and rescue workers have called off the search for missing migrants reportedly offshore of Del Mar Friday. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:15Published 7 hours ago Trader Joe's founder, Joe Coulombe, dies San Diego native and Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe died Friday at the age of 89. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 00:32Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tripp scores 22 to lead Pacific past San Diego 71-64 Jahlil Tripp had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Pacific topped San Diego 71-64

FOX Sports 30 minutes ago



Tripp scores 29, Pacific beats Santa Clara 87-74 STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Pacific beat Santa Clara 87-74 on Saturday night. Tripp added six rebounds and...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this