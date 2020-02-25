Global  

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground where the State BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament
News video: Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri 01:17

 Amit Shah offers prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe [Video]Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:15Published

Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published


Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow to 'clear confusion' on CAA

Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to the West Bengal capital on Sunday and address a rally to "clear the confusion" surrounding the...
IndiaTimes

Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace...
Mid-Day


