Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday night in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the tiebreaker with 5:16 remaining and assisted on both of Draisaitl's goals as the Oilers snapped […]


