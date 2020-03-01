Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2

Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2

Seattle Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday night in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the tiebreaker with 5:16 remaining and assisted on both of Draisaitl’s goals as the Oilers snapped […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2

Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a matchup of teams slowed by injury and chasing playoff spots
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

texsaspost

texaspost Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 https://t.co/xcmuQd701d https://t.co/HaMgz7pUCe 15 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 https://t.co/rdTFaqxJFh 17 minutes ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Draisaitl Records 3-Point Game, Oilers Beat Jets 3-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Mut6UQB5ol 38 minutes ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty RT @kittycatrj: Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 https://t.co/eZDuobCGGF 46 minutes ago

NHLJets3

NHL Jets Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 https://t.co/f28lT9o2U6 51 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/bfSyhIbMUj https://t.co/JXwL4yARdU 55 minutes ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Draisaitl records 3-point game, Oilers beat Jets 3-2 https://t.co/eZDuobCGGF 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.