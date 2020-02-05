|
Coronavirus: First COVID-19 deaths in the US, Australia, Thailand — live updates
Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has called for US citizens to avoid traveling to South Korea and Italy, while expanding a ban on travelers from Iran. Follow the latest from DW here.
