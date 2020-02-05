Coronavirus: First COVID-19 deaths in the US, Australia, Thailand — live updates

US President Donald Trump has called for US citizens to avoid traveling to South Korea and Italy, while expanding a ban on travelers from Iran. Follow the latest from DW here.



Recent related videos from verified sources Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as Belgium reports its first case of the virus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published on February 5, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Thailand, US, Australia report first deaths: Virus update Thailand, the United States and Australia reported their first deaths caused by the coronavirus, while South Korean cases jumped by 376 but the number of new...

Bangkok Post 3 hours ago



Thailand, US, Australia report first fatalities: Virus update Thailand, the US and Australia reported their first deaths caused by the coronavirus, while South Korean cases jumped by 376 but the number of new deaths fell in...

Bangkok Post 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this