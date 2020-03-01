Pies prevail over Tigers in battle of undermanned heavyweights Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jordan De Goey issued a reminder of his brilliance while Jack Higgins got through his comeback game as Collingwood held Richmond at bay in their pre-season series clash at Wangaratta. 👓 View full article



